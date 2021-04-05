Chinese Restaurateur Hid Warhol Purchase, Dining Co. Says

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:29 PM EDT) -- A dining company that operates restaurants around the world said Chinese restaurant mogul Zhang Lan tried to conceal some of her assets in the purchase of artwork by Andy Warhol and Martin Kippenberger, urging a New York federal judge Monday to confirm $142 million in arbitral awards. La Dolce Vita Fine Dining Co. Ltd., an acquisition arm of CVC Capital Partners, is looking to enforce two awards issued against Zhang and her companies in 2019 related to the botched sale of her South Beauty restaurant chain. And the dining company wants the court to award it $120 million as a judgment...

