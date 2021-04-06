Couple Says Dominican Republic Claim Should Be Revived

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Two missionaries looking to revive their $39.5 million claim against the Dominican Republic over a scrapped luxury real estate project are arguing before the D.C. Circuit that a lower court interpreted a service deadline for foreign sovereign nations too narrowly. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly ruled last year that Michael and Lisa Ballantine had missed a three-month deadline to serve the Dominican Republic their petition seeking to vacate an arbitral award, in which an international tribunal dismissed their claim against the Caribbean nation on jurisdictional grounds. In a brief before the D.C. Circuit on Friday, the Ballantines argued that Judge...

