Weinstein Says 'Irrelevant' Assault Evidence Merits New Trial

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 10:22 PM EDT) -- Disgraced movie mogul and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein asked a New York state appeals court for a new trial Monday, arguing his conviction was tainted by irrelevant sexual misconduct allegations by other women and a biased juror who should've been dismissed. Weinstein, 69, said in a 166-page brief that testimony from three women who accused him of assault in incidents that didn't result in charges placed his character, not his conduct, on trial, arguing the "carnival-like" proceeding was riddled with errors that poisoned the jury against him. He also asked for a reduction in his 23-year sentence, saying it was too harsh. "Weinstein's trial...

