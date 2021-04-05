Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

1st Circ. Won't Rehear Permit Dispute For Wampanoag Casino

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday rejected the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head's request for the full court to reconsider its decision that the Massachusetts tribe must follow local permitting rules while building its casino on Martha's Vineyard.

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the tribe, also known as the Aquinnah Tribe, have been embroiled in a years-long dispute over a casino proposal on tribal lands of Martha's Vineyard. The state sued the tribe for not having a state gaming license, while the Wampanoag Tribe claimed that Indian Gaming Regulatory Act laws eclipsed local and state laws.

The First Circuit had ruled in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!