1st Circ. Won't Rehear Permit Dispute For Wampanoag Casino

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 11:07 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit on Monday rejected the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head's request for the full court to reconsider its decision that the Massachusetts tribe must follow local permitting rules while building its casino on Martha's Vineyard. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the tribe, also known as the Aquinnah Tribe, have been embroiled in a years-long dispute over a casino proposal on tribal lands of Martha's Vineyard. The state sued the tribe for not having a state gaming license, while the Wampanoag Tribe claimed that Indian Gaming Regulatory Act laws eclipsed local and state laws. The First Circuit had ruled in...

