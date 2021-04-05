Nelson Mullins Hires Ex-Wells Fargo Associate GC

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has hired a former federal prosecutor who most recently worked as an associate general counsel at Wells Fargo. Robert "Bob" J. McGahan started at Nelson Mullins on Monday. He intends to primarily practice in the firm's Washington, D.C., office, but will also be present in its Los Angeles office to assist West Coast clients. As a former senior in-house lawyer at top banks such as Wells Fargo and Bank of America, McGahan said he plans to bring his skill set to assist financial institutions as they prepare to navigate the Biden administration's regulatory landscape. The administration has...

