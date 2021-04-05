6 Things To Know About High Court's Google-Oracle Ruling

Law360 (April 5, 2021, 9:38 PM EDT) -- After more than 10 years of litigation between Oracle and Google, the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the "copyright lawsuit of the decade" is finally here. The Supreme Court on Monday found Google had made fair use of Oracle's software code, avoiding ruling on the question of the code's copyrightability in the long-running dispute. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma) In a 6-2 decision issued Monday morning, the justices said that Google had made fair use of Oracle's software when it incorporated the code into the Android operating system, clearing Google of potentially billions of dollars in damages. The ruling came after more than a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS