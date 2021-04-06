Purdue Judge Wary Of Changing Reasons For Ch. 11 Probe

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 4:23 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge has asked a committee representing children allegedly injured by Purdue Pharma-made opioids to clarify why they are seeking a probe into OxyContin toxicology studies, saying its reasons have shifted since they first asked. At a virtual hearing Tuesday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said the committee's arguments for why it needs the information has changed since its first filed the motion in December and that he needs to know what section of the Bankruptcy Code the request falls under before he can rule. "This is the third iteration for the reason for this motion," he said....

