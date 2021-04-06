Calif. AG Says Sanctions Rec. 'Misunderstands' Generics MDL

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The California Attorney General's Office said a special master went too far in recommending sanctions against it for not living up to discovery obligations in a multidistrict litigation that accuses much of the generic-drug industry of price-fixing, saying Monday all the material is coming from the defendant drugmakers and third parties. Special Master David H. Marion, who is senior counsel at White and Williams LLP, was wrong to fault California's failure to turn over discovery on time because it has no discovery to produce, the enforcer said in a filing in Pennsylvania federal court, where it's suing generic-drug makers alongside dozens of other...

