Ex-NFLer Says Court Already Refereed 'Dream Home' IP Claim

Law360 (April 6, 2021, 2:41 PM EDT) -- A former New England Patriots linebacker told a Massachusetts federal judge Tuesday that a contractor's last-minute attempt to scrap a copyright claim from an upcoming trial over the player's "dream home" has already been rejected and should not be entertained again. Three-time Super Bowl winner Matt Chatham claims in the suit that he designed a custom home for his family on his iPad and owns a copyright on the blueprints. But when he had a falling out with Canterbury Ventures LLC, the builder he hired to make the design a reality, Chatham claims the company tried to violate his copyright by...

