Wilson Sonsini Adds Ex-Shearman & Sterling Partner In Austin

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 1:59 PM EDT) -- Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC recently hired a corporate partner formerly with Shearman & Sterling LLP to their Austin office, a move it described as a boost to their emerging companies practice in the region. J. Matthew Lyons is joining Wilson Sonsini after spending three years at Shearman & Sterling, where he established their emerging companies practice. Before that, Lyons was a partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP from 2003 to 2018 and Brobeck Phleger & Harrison LLP from 1996 until the firm disbanded in 2003. In a Tuesday statement announcing the move, Lyons said Wilson Sonsini's focus on technology...

