Actor Charged In $690M Netflix, HBO-Based Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged a small-time actor Tuesday with running a big-time Ponzi scheme, accusing the Los Angeles man of defrauding investors out of millions by falsely claiming their investments would purchase rights to films that HBO and Netflix had agreed to distribute abroad. Thirty-four-year-old Zachary Joseph Horwitz, who has appeared in a few minor films under the stage name Zach Avery, and his company 1inMM Capital LLC, raised more than $690 million from investors via promissory notes and then used the funds to pay back earlier investors and maintain his lavish lifestyle, according to the SEC and the U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS