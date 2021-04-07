Software Co. Fights Rules On Follow-Up Suits At High Court

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A software developer is the latest company this year to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a Federal Circuit rule that prevents patent owners from dropping a suit and then bringing follow-up litigation against the patent holder's customers, in a bid to revive its case against Amazon cloud customers like BuzzFeed, Vox Media and Vice. In a 45-page petition for writ of certiorari docketed on Tuesday, PersonalWeb Technologies LLC asked the high court to weigh in on a Federal Circuit ruling from last June that found that an earlier infringement suit PersonalWeb lost against Amazon barred the Texas-based patent-holding company...

