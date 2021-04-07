Columbia Avoids Trial By Settling ERISA Class Action

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Columbia University told a New York federal court Wednesday that it had reached a settlement with a class of workers who alleged the school saddled their retirement plans with exorbitant fees and bad investments, staving off a trial slated to start next week. The Ivy League university and a class of over 30,000 current and former faculty and staff lodged a joint letter advising U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels that they had struck a deal, asking for a 45-day stay to draft the official settlement agreement. Before the parties reached an agreement, the case was slated to begin an in-person...

