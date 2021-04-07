Court Says CoreCivic Must Pay For Failed Defamation Suit

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 8:55 PM EDT) -- A California federal court ordered CoreCivic Inc. to reimburse a screenwriter and her investment firm the cost of defending against claims that they defamed the private prison giant by implicating it in the Trump administration's family separation policy. Morgan Simon and Candide Group LLC used a California anti-SLAPP law to win the permanent dismissal of CoreCivic's defamation suit and argued the strike order entitled them to attorney fees. U.S. District Judge William Alsup sided with them on Tuesday, saying that the state law designed to thwart strategic lawsuits against public participation created a "substantive right" to attorney fees that didn't conflict with...

