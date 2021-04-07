States Too Late To Question Report In MDL, Drugmakers Say

Law360 (April 7, 2021, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A coalition of generic-drug companies filed an opposition brief on Wednesday blasting a group of state attorneys general for contesting a special master's recommendation in sprawling multidistrict litigation accusing much of the generic-drug industry of price-fixing, arguing that the states' motion is untimely. The pharmaceutical companies argued in their nine-page brief that, in addition to filing the objection too late, the state attorneys general bid might also "seek to re-litigate settled issues." On Monday, the state plaintiffs asked the court for leave so that they could submit a brief in response to a special master's supplemental report and recommendation filed in...

