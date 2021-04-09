3 Reasons Securities Fraud Litigation Exposure Fell In Q1

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 4:38 PM EDT) -- In anticipation of a U.S. Supreme Court decision in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. v. Arkansas Teacher Retirement System, tempered filing frequency and lower severity of fraud-on-the-market claims against directors, officers and their respective U.S.-listed corporations led to a material decrease in Rule 10b-5 private securities fraud litigation exposure during the first quarter of 2021. Based on our monitoring of securities class actions, we posit that three factors have contributed to U.S. issuers' and non-U.S. issuers' lowest exposure since 2018 to securities class actions that allege violations of the federal securities laws under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS