Are Nonfungible Tokens Securities?

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 5:32 PM EDT) -- An explosion of interest in nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, has led to questions about their status under the federal securities laws, with some debate over whether the uniqueness of a particular NFT is itself enough to mean that it's not a security. It's a bit more complicated. Like Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies, NFTs are digital assets created by software code and recorded on a blockchain. NFTs exhibit many of the same characteristics of these more familiar digital assets, including an immutable transaction record that permanently records the provenance of each individual token, as well as undeniable investment appeal. Anyone reading...

