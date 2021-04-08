Opioid Judge Withdraws After AbbVie Elevates His Atty Sister

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:06 PM EDT) -- Despite drugmaker warnings of "harmful and unwarranted" disruption, an Illinois magistrate judge withdrew Thursday from Chicago's bellwether case against drugmakers in multidistrict opioid litigation after the city flagged his sister's new role overseeing thousands of opioid cases for AbbVie Inc. U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim, who started managing discovery and other issues in the case more than six years ago, recused himself in response to the city's concerns about his sister — longtime AbbVie in-house counsel Nancy Kim — recently being designated to manage the company's vast docket of opioid-crisis lawsuits. "The court finds that going forward its impartiality may...

