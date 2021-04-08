Ex-Steelers Blocked From 'Race Norming' Talks, For Now

Law360 (April 8, 2021, 11:04 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the NFL concussion settlement Thursday told a pair of former Pittsburgh Steelers players who alleged the "race-norming" settlement process discriminates against Black players that she is awaiting a report from mediation between the NFL and class counsel Seeger Weiss LLP before allowing them to intervene. In a brief order, U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said she won't decide yet on whether to allow Kevin Henry and Najeh Davenport to intervene in the court-ordered mediation over the uncapped concussion settlement's administration to address the allegations that Black players were discriminated against. "I await a report from...

