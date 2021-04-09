Lieff Wants To Know Why Overbilling Probe Cost So Much

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein LLP, one of three firms whose billing practices were probed by a special master following a 2016 settlement with State Street Corp., asked a Massachusetts federal judge Thursday to explain how the review ended up costing more than double its estimated price tag. The firm's request for an accounting from U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf comes after Lieff Cabraser, Labaton Sucharow LLP, and Thornton Law Firm spent $5.35 million on the investigation by retired U.S. District Judge Gerald Rosen, whom Wolf appointed as special master. The probe, which began in 2017 after reports of billing...

