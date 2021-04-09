Texas Justices End Farmers Policy Renewal Fight

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Texas has ruled that Farmers Group Inc. did nothing wrong in replacing more comprehensive homeowners policies with narrower ones, reversing an intermediate appellate court's ruling in favor of the policyholders and sending the case back to the trial court for further proceedings. The state high court said Thursday that Farmers correctly interpreted policy language that allowed the carrier to cancel the policies based on statewide loss claims. The justices granted summary judgment to the insurer, remanded the case to the trial court, and asked the lower court to reconsider its awarding of attorney fees to the policyholder...

