Biden Looks To Up Cybersecurity Spending With Budget Plan

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Friday urged Congress to set aside more than $1.3 billion in funds to bolster the federal government's cybersecurity posture in the wake of a pair of massive cyberattacks suspected to have been orchestrated by foreign nation-states, including a requested $110 million boost for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security agency tasked with leading these efforts. President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2022 discretionary funding request, which lays out for Congress the administration's topline funding recommendations across a wide range of policy areas, proposed several enhancements to the funding and resources currently invested in protecting the nation's infrastructure and information...

