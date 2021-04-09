2nd Circ. Won't Revisit $225M Award In Seneca Nation Dispute

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 6:29 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday refused to reconsider a panel ruling that upheld a $225 million award that an arbitration panel issued to the state of New York in a gambling compact dispute with the Seneca Nation of Indians. In a one-page order, the full Second Circuit denied without explanation a petition for rehearing filed by the federally recognized Seneca Nation, which had argued that a three-judge appellate panel had gotten it wrong when it ruled in February that an arbitration panel didn't flout the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act in finding that the tribe was on the hook for unpaid casino revenue under its gambling...

