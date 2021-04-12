Release Too Broad For Honda 'Infotainment' Settlement

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied preliminary approval to a settlement aimed at resolving claims that the touch screen systems in American Honda Motor Co. Inc. vehicles are defective, saying the deal's release clause would block claims not related to the complaint. U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Friday denied the motion for approval without prejudice, telling named plaintiff Jimmy Banh and Honda that the release clause has to be significantly narrowed so that it only bars claims stemming from the facts alleged in the complaint. As it stands, the release has class members "fully, finally and forever" release claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS