Release Too Broad For Honda 'Infotainment' Settlement

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 2:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied preliminary approval to a settlement aimed at resolving claims that the touch screen systems in American Honda Motor Co. Inc. vehicles are defective, saying the deal's release clause would block claims not related to the complaint.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner on Friday denied the motion for approval without prejudice, telling named plaintiff Jimmy Banh and Honda that the release clause has to be significantly narrowed so that it only bars claims stemming from the facts alleged in the complaint.

As it stands, the release has class members "fully, finally and forever" release claims...

