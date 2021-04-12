Apple Says Not Naming Third-Party Witnesses Was Epic Fail

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Apple has urged a California federal judge to block Epic Games from calling three witnesses in an upcoming antitrust trial unless they hand over troves of documents, saying Epic caused a "procedural Catch-22" by not disclosing their names in earlier discovery. Epic plans to call witnesses from Facebook, Microsoft and Yoga Buddhi Co. to help show that Apple sought to dominate the market for mobile apps through rules and commissions in its App Store, and in a response Monday claimed Apple is "overreaching" with an effort to potentially stop their testimony. But the iPhone maker said in a sanctions motion filed Friday that Epic did not share the witnesses' names until the trial's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS