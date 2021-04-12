Construction Material Cos. Say Driver Can't File OT Action

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Construction material companies tried to chuck a collective action claiming they cheated drivers of overtime pay by misclassifying them as independent contractors, saying the workers signed away their right to collective litigation in their contracts. Vulcan Materials Co. and Southeast Division Logistics LLC, an affiliated business, said the putative collective leader, Derrick Bailey, could only sue them on an individual basis since he waived his right to bring either a collective or class action in his agreement with Southeast Division Logistics, according to a motion to dismiss the brief filed in Georgia federal court on Friday. "There is nothing shocking or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS