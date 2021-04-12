Chase Agrees To Pay $11.5M To End Escrow Interest Suit

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase Bank NA has agreed to pay $11.5 million to end a proposed class of homeowners' claims that the bank failed to pay interest on funds held in escrow for mortgages as required by certain state laws, which, if approved, would end the suit in federal court on Long Island. In a motion filed Friday seeking preliminary approval of the settlement deal, plaintiffs Rachel and Ariel Cymbalista, a Nassau County couple, told U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner and U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Bloom of New York's Eastern District that the settlement results from "hard fought" negotiations over several months,...

