Ex-NFLer Settles 'Dream Home' IP Case Before Trial

Law360, Boston (April 12, 2021, 9:47 AM EDT) -- After four years of contentious litigation, a former New England Patriots linebacker and the builder he said tried to violate his copyright on a "dream home" settled Monday just hours before a bench trial was set to kick off. Matt Chatham and his wife, Erin, reached a confidential accord with Canterbury Ventures LLC and its owner, Daniel Lewis, before the start of the two-week bench trial in Boston, the parties told U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani. They did not disclose any details in court Monday morning. Attorneys for both sides declined to comment after the brief hearing, during which they asked...

