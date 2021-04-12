Insurance Co. Wants Out Of $20M Suit Over Fatal Auto Crash

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 6:23 PM EDT) -- Great American Insurance Co. has asked a Georgia federal judge to declare it's not obligated to indemnify several construction companies facing $20 million in wrongful death claims stemming from a motorcycle crash. Great American filed a complaint in the Northern District of Georgia on Friday against parties in an underlying lawsuit over the death of Georgia man Robert Burns, who was fatally injured when riding his motorcycle through a highway construction site in Georgia in May 2019. The insurance company says it had received a demand by Wright Brothers Construction Co. Inc., the general contractor on the Georgia highway construction project,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS