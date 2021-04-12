Ex-Netflix Biz Partner Acknowledged 'Pay-To-Play,' Jury Told

Law360 (April 12, 2021, 8:03 PM EDT) -- During the second day of a former Netflix executive's criminal bribery trial, a California federal jury viewed internal email exchanges in which a startup CEO acknowledged that "there's clearly some pay-to-play" occurring between his company and the streaming giant. The email came to light as prosecutors were examining Michael Asher, who was the chief financial officer at Platfora Inc. when Netflix entered into a contract with the startup to develop data visualizations in 2013, around the same time defendant Michael Kail became an adviser to Platfora. Kail faces 22 counts for allegedly accepting kickbacks in exchange for approving payments to prospective third-party...

