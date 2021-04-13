Google Accused Of Harassing Buchanan Ingersoll In IP Suit

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 1:46 PM EDT) -- VideoShare LLC told a D.C. federal judge Monday that Google's subpoenas in a video-sharing patent infringement case in Texas are overly broad and "an attempt to harass" the company's former patent prosecution counsel, Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC. In a 13-page motion to quash the suit, attorneys for VideoShare said that Google is requesting information from Buchanan Ingersoll and Dovel & Luner LLP that is "nearly identical" to information that was produced when they represented VideoShare in previous patent litigation against Google, as well as information they say violates attorney-client privilege. "And even though Buchanan served as VideoShare's prosecution counsel whereas Dovel...

