GOP Sens. Target MLB Antitrust Carveout Amid Georgia Move

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A trio of Senate Republicans, including the party's top antitrust lawmaker, on Tuesday pitched a plan to end a century-old antitrust exemption for Major League Baseball after the organization moved its All-Star Game out of Atlanta to protest a new GOP election law. GOP Sens. Mike Lee of Utah, Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri said they will introduce a bill to end a carveout the U.S. Supreme Court created in a 1922 case. All three senators sit on the Judiciary Committee and Lee is the lead Republican on the antitrust subcommittee. Their proposal marks a new front...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS