SpaceX Says DOJ Subpoena Bid 'Undermines The Judiciary'

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 9:22 PM EDT) -- SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, is objecting to a California magistrate judge's recommendation to enforce a subpoena connected to a U.S. Department of Justice investigation, saying the judge "simply took the government's word" that it had reason to believe that a probe into unfair hiring practices was warranted. A subpoena seeking the Social Security cards, green cards and driver's licenses for 3,500 of SpaceX's newly hired employees can only be enforced if the U.S. Department of Justice has the authority to investigate the company's hiring practices in the first place, SpaceX said in a brief filed Monday with U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS