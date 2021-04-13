Ex-Netflix Exec Gave Startup Rivals' Pricing Data, Jury Told

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 5:36 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury heard testimony during the third day of a criminal bribery trial Tuesday that a former Netflix executive provided the streaming service's third-party vendor with potentially confidential pricing data from the startup's competitors while he served as an adviser and held equity in the startup. During her direct examination, Theresa Vu, who is the former product marketing director of the startup Platfora Inc., testified that she knew defendant Michael Kail before she began working at Platfora in 2013. After he became an adviser to the startup that year, she asked Kail for pricing information on other companies, which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS