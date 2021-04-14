Ex-CEO's Counsel Ducks Specifics As Bond Fraud Trial Opens

Law360, New York (April 14, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Live Well Financial founder Michael Hild had no intent of deceiving lenders, his counsel suggested to a Manhattan jury Wednesday, pushing back in vague terms against charges that the reverse-mortgage millionaire overvalued the bankrupt company's bonds as he took $24 million of pay. Hild's lawyer Ben Dusing used unusually generalized language, shying away from details during opening arguments in a trial being overseen by U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams that is expected to last at least two weeks. "What was Mr. Hild's intent? Was he acting in good faith? That is the issue," Dusing mused from behind a clear plastic barrier...

