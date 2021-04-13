Live Nation Brain Injury Verdict Reduced Again To $32.6M

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A New York appeals court on Tuesday further reduced a multimillion-dollar personal injury verdict in a case alleging that Live Nation Worldwide Inc.'s negligence caused an event worker's severe brain injury, while still awarding a state record $20 million for pain and suffering damages. The jury award in Mark Perez's suit had already been reduced to $53 million by the trial court after the jury delivered its verdict, but the appeals panel found that the $40 million set for pain and suffering was well in excess of awards in similar cases cited. The panel knocked the total for past pain and...

