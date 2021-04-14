Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sutter Destroyed 192 Evidence Boxes, Antitrust Class Says

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 8:06 PM EDT) -- A class of insurance buyers has moved for sanctions against Sutter Health in California federal court, accusing the company of purposely destroying 192 boxes of "highly relevant" evidence subject to a litigation hold in their lawsuit seeking $489 million over the health provider's allegedly anti-competitive practices.

The Friday motion said the boxes contained at least a half-million documents and potentially millions more when digital storage media is included.

The destruction was in direct violation of a court order and adversely implicated the plaintiffs' case, as it "has left large gaps in the factual record and has allowed Sutter witnesses to evade having their...

