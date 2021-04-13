7 Firms Forge $4.8B Univision-Televisa Merger

Law360 (April 13, 2021, 10:11 PM EDT) -- Univision and Televisa will combine in a $4.8 billion deal that will create the largest Spanish language media business in the world, the companies said Tuesday, in a transaction put together with assistance from seven law firms. The agreement unites U.S. Spanish language media giant Univision with Mexican media company Grupo Televisa SAB, with Televisa remaining as the largest shareholder in the merged entity with an equity stake of about 45%, according to a statement. Univision will pay $4.8 billion to acquire all of the assets of Televisa via a mixture of cash and shares. The deal is being financed with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS