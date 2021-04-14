Fired Atty 'Lucky' To Get Reduced Fees In GM Ignition MDL

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has found that an attorney who filed ignition switch claims against GM on behalf of a client who had fired him can collect just over $3,000 of the nearly $22,000 in fees and expenses that he was seeking, saying that given his actions, he was "lucky to get anything." In a ruling issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman determined that Florida attorney James Zonas' claims against ex-client Jordon Rothermel were "largely devoid of merit," cutting the fees that he did find were justified in half for Zonas' "multiple violations of his ethical responsibilities to Rothermel."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS