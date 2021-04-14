Apple Gets New Damages Trial After $506M Patent Verdict

Law360 (April 14, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge ruled Wednesday that Apple is entitled to a new damages trial after a jury found in August that it infringed PanOptis' standard-essential 4G wireless patents and must pay $506 million, saying there is "serious doubt" about the reliability of the verdict. A Texas federal judge said Wednesday that a jury was missing information when it found Apple was liable for $506 million in damages. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap declined to order a new trial on any other issues that Apple raised. As for the damages, he said that because the dispute centers on standard-essential...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS