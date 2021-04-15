4 Lingering Questions As NY Launches Mobile Sports Betting

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 8:45 PM EDT) -- New Yorkers may soon be able to place sports wagers via their smartphones after state lawmakers legalized mobile and online sports betting, but concerns over the state-run model and potentially onerous revenue-sharing could complicate its rollout. While in-person sports betting at casinos has been legal in New York, mobile and online betting, which account for the vast majority of betting in other states, had been hampered by constitutional questions and opposition from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. But with the state reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic and 15 other states, including neighbors New Jersey and Pennsylvania, having already passed mobile and online betting,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS