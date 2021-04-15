SolarWinds Sanctions Far From Last Word On Russian Hacks

Law360 (April 15, 2021, 11:25 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration's move Thursday to sanction and publicly blame Russian actors for the sprawling SolarWinds cyberattack sends a necessary warning shot to nation-state hackers, but putting any real dent in the frequency or intensity of these incidents will likely require more aggressive follow-up actions by the U.S. government. The response to the attack on Texas-based software provider SolarWinds Corp. came as part of a larger sanctions package that punished Moscow for not only the damaging cyber incident, which breached the networks of at least nine federal government agencies and hundreds of private companies, but also its efforts to undermine the 2020 U.S....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS