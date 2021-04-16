YRC Inks $2.1M Deal To End Investors' DOD Overcharge Suit

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Freight shipping holding company YRC Worldwide Inc. has agreed to pay $2.1 million to end a proposed investor class action that claimed it "systematically overcharged" the U.S. Department of Defense to the tune of millions of dollars over eight years. On Thursday, lead plaintiffs Peter Szabo and the City of Warwick Retirement Fund asked U.S. District Judge Glenn T. Suddaby in Albany, New York, to grant preliminary approval to the settlement, asserting that its terms are "fair, reasonable, and adequate, and in the settlement class members' best interest." The investors told Judge Suddaby that they reached the settlement following a two-day...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS