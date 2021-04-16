7th Circ. Grants Paint Makers Reversal Of $6M Lead Verdict

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 2:45 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has reversed a $6 million verdict against The Sherwin-Williams Co. and two other paint makers, undoing a trial on allegations that they sold lead-based paint that caused brain damage to three men as youths, finding the district court had improperly expanded Wisconsin liability law. In a 62-page opinion Thursday, a three-judge panel found that while many of the companies' arguments on appeal were without merit, the trial court made three legal errors in the suit brought by Cesar Sifuentes, Glenn Burton Jr. and Ravon Owens that shaped the case and introduced significant prejudice against Sherwin-Williams and fellow defendants...

