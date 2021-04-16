DC Circ. Upholds DOI Land Decision For Calif. Tribal Casino

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit on Friday upheld the U.S. Department of the Interior's move to take land into trust for the Wilton Rancheria of California's proposed casino project, disagreeing with an anti-gambling group that the wrong federal official made the decision. The appeals court panel said Interior Department regulations governing land acquisition on behalf of tribes says a final decision can be made by the secretary of the Interior and the assistant secretary of Indian Affairs but does not "foreclose redelegation of these duties," upholding the 2017 decision-making authority of another federal official. Anti-gambling group Stand Up for California and others made...

