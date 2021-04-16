Film Cos. Want Ga. Author's Copyright Suit Axed Or Moved

Law360 (April 16, 2021, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Film and television heavyweights Sony Pictures and NBCUniversal on Friday urged a Georgia federal judge to dismiss an Atlanta author's copyright infringement suit over the television show "Timeless," or to transfer the case to California. Counsel for Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc., Sony Pictures Television Inc. and NBCUniversal Media LLC told U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg in a hearing that the 2016 show "Timeless" had nothing to do with "The Chronoshift Trilogy," written several years earlier by Bryan Zack Mason. Defense counsel said that dismissal of Mason's copyright infringement complaint is warranted because the works in question are not substantially similar...

