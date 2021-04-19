Russia Will Expel 10 Diplomats In Response To US Sanctions

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- The Russian government plans to expel 10 U.S. diplomats and limit American foundations' activities in response to sanctions announced by the Biden administration last week, Russia's foreign minister said Friday. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said it was "recommended" that U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan temporarily return to Washington, D.C., and that eight current and former U.S. officials — including FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland — are banned from entering the country, according to reporting by The New York Times. A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to request for comment Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS