Forum-Shopping Question On Hold In $1.1B Power Plant Fight

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Although counsel for an energy company faced tough questions Monday as to whether it had engaged in forum shopping when suing over a soured $1.1 billion Angolan power plant project, a New York federal judge nevertheless deferred on deciding the issue. U.S. District Judge John P. Cronan instead ordered counsel for the energy company, Aenergy SA, along with Angola and several General Electric Co. entities accused of sabotaging Aenergy's contract with the Central African country, to provide him with additional insight into arguments that the allegations may be time-barred in Angola, or that such a case would be blocked due to sovereign...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS