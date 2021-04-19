Justices Won't Review Tribune Media Ch. 11 Clawback Case

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 11:32 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeal of a Second Circuit decision that the Bankruptcy Code bars Tribune Co. creditors from clawing back $8.3 billion stockholders received in a 2007 leveraged buyout ahead of the media company's bankruptcy filing about a year later. The high court denied certiorari to the request by Tribune pensioners and noteholders to hear their appeal of the Second Circuit's 2019 affirmation of its 2016 decision that bankruptcy law was specifically written to shield the securities market from the uncertainty allowing claims like theirs would create. Tribune creditors attempted to claw back $8.3...

