Ex-Netflix Exec Hid Commissions From Colleague, Jury Told

Law360 (April 19, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury heard testimony during a criminal bribery trial on Monday that a former Netflix executive never disclosed to an account manager that he was receiving a 12% commission on the third-party contractor's account with Netflix. The testimony came more than a week into an in-person trial that kicked off on April 9 against Michael Kail, who faces 22 counts for allegedly approving payments to prospective third-party vendors in exchange for kickbacks while he was vice president of internet technology at Netflix from 2012 to 2014. Prosecutors called to the stand Ashi Sheth, who is currently the director of...

